ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,745 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

