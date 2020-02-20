ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

