Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,719. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

