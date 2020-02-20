Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

EVBG traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 26,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

