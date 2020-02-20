Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.77–0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.3-262.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.68 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.08.

EVBG stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 751,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit