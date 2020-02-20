Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.77–0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.3-262.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.68 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.08.

EVBG stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 751,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

