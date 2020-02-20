Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.30.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock opened at $331.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.