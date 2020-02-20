Everex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Everex has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, OKEx and BX Thailand. In the last week, Everex has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BX Thailand, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

