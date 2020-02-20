Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

