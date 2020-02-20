Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $10.17 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $10.17 million and $672,977.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,451,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,497,283 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

