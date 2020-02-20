Everus Market Cap Hits $10.52 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Everus has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $669.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00492583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.60 or 0.06712035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005231 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,444 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

