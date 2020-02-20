Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of EOLS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit