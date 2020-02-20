Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of EOLS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

