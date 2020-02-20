Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $262,750.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 14.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 49.3% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

