Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Up 5%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.58, 831,370 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,706,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

The company has a market cap of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

