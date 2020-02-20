Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.99-5.08 for the period. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.99 to $5.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. 65,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

