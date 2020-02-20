Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $241.74 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.39.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

