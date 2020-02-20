FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

