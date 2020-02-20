Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a coverage optimism score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ analysis:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 1,655,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,366. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.