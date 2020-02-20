Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching €70.90 ($82.44). The stock had a trading volume of 105,430 shares. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.05.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

