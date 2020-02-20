FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $260,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $4,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,362,638. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

