FIL Ltd Has $874.40 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,199,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,111,344 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $874,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

SHOP opened at $543.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.80 and its 200 day moving average is $373.83. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.18 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

