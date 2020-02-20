FIL Ltd Raises Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $208,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 19.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $356.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.35. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.