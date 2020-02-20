FIL Ltd Raises Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $438,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $172.98 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

