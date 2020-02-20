FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

