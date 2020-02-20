FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after buying an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,129,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,244,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.87.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.