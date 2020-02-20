FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 10,309 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 653.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 444,602 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

