First Derivatives’ (FDP) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,729.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,493.65.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

