First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Financial Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is more favorable than First Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $187.57 million 3.16 $48.87 million $3.80 11.36 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD). First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 26.06% 9.79% 1.45% Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial beats Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 66 branches in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

