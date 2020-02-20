First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,827 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,443.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.