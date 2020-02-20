Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.84. 3,283,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.