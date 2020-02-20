Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.84. 3,283,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit