FLIP (FLP) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $757,956.00 and $265.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last week, FLIP has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.10 or 0.02989862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00225299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

