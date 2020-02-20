Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

