Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 1,975,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 115,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.