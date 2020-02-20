Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 1,630,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 1,104,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 51,497,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,234,352. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

