FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 49,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

