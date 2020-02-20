Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,317,819.56 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTNT stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.