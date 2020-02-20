Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

