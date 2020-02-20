Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde’s (FRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.73 ($90.39).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €69.84 ($81.21) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.56.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

