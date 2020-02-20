FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

