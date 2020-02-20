Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.32 ($93.40).

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €2.78 ($3.23) on Thursday, reaching €77.58 ($90.21). 1,807,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is €69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

