Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.