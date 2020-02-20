FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 0%

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.