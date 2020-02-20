Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, BitMart and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $65,092.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 381.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,869,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.