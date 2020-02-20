Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $816.34. Frogads shares last traded at $816.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.85.

Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

