Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Boosted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,696 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for about 2.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.96% of Frontdoor worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 444,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,848. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

