Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €35.60 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €35.60 ($41.40) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.46.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

