Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €35.60 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €35.60 ($41.40) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.46.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

