Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.67. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 209,524 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Macquarie raised Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,747 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

