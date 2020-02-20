Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $188.09

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.09 and traded as low as $176.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $181.80, with a volume of 691,166 shares.

GENL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $504.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.03.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

