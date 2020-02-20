Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.392-19.586 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.80-5.90 EPS.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 750,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,636. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

