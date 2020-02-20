Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.16

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.16 and last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 166597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.97.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

