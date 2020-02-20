Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “
GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,400,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 814,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
