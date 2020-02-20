Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,400,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 814,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit